GA DPH partners with AMS for 'I Said Yes to the COVID Vaccine' pre-race show

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is teaming up with Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s pre-race concert ahead of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Sunday’s pre-race concert featuring BRELAND will be the first held at AMS since the start of the pandemic. The pre-race concert is just one of several aspects of the July NASCAR weekend at AMS that have returned to pre-pandemic norms thanks to relaxed restrictions spurred in large part by COVID vaccines.

Through its partnership for the pre-race show at AMS, DPH is supporting the efforts of NASCAR and AMS to increase vaccine awareness and education among fans through its “I Said Yes!” campaign. “I Said Yes” demonstrates that everyone has their own reason for saying yes to the vaccine; from seeing their family again, to getting back to work, to getting back to racing, and more.

AMS, along with DPH and Walmart are making COVID vaccines available at no charge to fans at the racetrack. Look for signs directing you to the Walmart mobile vaccine location at the Tara Ballroom.



Atlanta Motor Speedway and DPH’s pre-race concert will feature BRELAND getting race fans revved up for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. Pre-race track passes with stage-front access to the concert as well as NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s frontstretch are available for purchase. Insider’s Club members pay a discounted rate of $39; all others get stage-front access for $49.



Tickets and camping for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com. For more information about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

AMS PR