Lots of Fun Ways to Support New England Children in Need During the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Race Weekend

NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is all about fast cars and passionate fans, but it’s also about New England race fans coming together to support kids in need throughout the region. The New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of NHMS, has lots of fun ways for fans to make race weekend memories while also making a difference.

“We are so excited to bring fan-favorite events, such as Laps for Charity and the Wicked Good Live Auction, back to race weekend,” said Danielle Cyr, director for SCCNH and marketing manager for NHMS. “We’re also introducing new ways for fans to help children in need throughout New England with the opportunity to sign the track wall banner and win a part of a giant jackpot in the 50/50 Raffle, which is sponsored by PPG.”

Laps for Charity – Thursday, July 15

Anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a race car driver can make it come true on Thursday, July 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. Laps for Charity offers anyone with a need for speed the opportunity to drive his or her own vehicle or ride in the official NHMS pace car on “The Magic Mile.”

Three group paced laps in your own vehicle or a ride in the NHMS pace car is $40 per vehicle and includes a photo in victory lane. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP sessions are available for $100 per vehicle and include the opportunity to be the only vehicle on the 1.058-mile oval with the pace car during your laps plus a photo in victory lane. Limited spots are available and advance registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/# NewHampshire.

Wicked Good Live Auction – Friday, July 16

Fans can bid on a variety of unique NASCAR memorabilia form many of their favorite drivers during the Wicked Good Live Auction from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 16 on the NHMS Stage located just outside the infield tunnel. There will also be items from New England sports teams, local businesses and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Sign the Track Wall Banner – Friday and Saturday, July 16-17

Race fans can make their mark on the 50th NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS. For just $5, fans can Sign the Track Wall Banner at the NHMS display in the Fan Zone, Friday and Saturday, July 16-17. The banner will be placed on the racetrack wall Sunday morning for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

50/50 Raffle presented by PPG – Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18

Don’t miss the chance to win big with the inaugural NASCAR race weekend 50/50 Raffle presented by PPG. Tickets will be sold at the NHMS display in the Fan Zone all day Saturday, July 17 and through the end of stage two of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Ticket sellers will be roaming around the property as well. The winner of half of the jackpot will be announced during stage three of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The other half goes directly to SCCNH.

Funds raised from these events will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services. For more information, please contact New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

