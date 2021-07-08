Watkins Glen International and United Rentals Forge Partnership on Entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, United Rentals 176

Watkins Glen International and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, forge an agreement on the entitlement for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Aug. 7. The official race name will be the United Rentals 176 at The Glen.

“As we bring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series back to The Glen for the first time since 2000, it’s great to have United Rentals on board as the entitlement partner for the race,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “And we know United Rentals will work as hard for us off the track as the trucks work on it.”

NASCAR and United Rentals announce a multiyear partnership that will designate the brand as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement spans across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities including NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race entitlements for the United Rentals 176 at The Glen and United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 and future spring NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

“We are proud to launch our new partnership with NASCAR, and can’t wait to be part of the action supporting the team at The Glen,” said Steve Szaniszlo, Region Vice President at United Rentals. “The return of trucks to this iconic venue promises to be a highlight of the race season.”

As part of the partnership, Watkins Glen International and other NASCAR-owned facilities will work collaboratively with United Rentals for access to rental construction and industrial equipment, supplies and tools and additional items for on-going facility maintenance and race and event preparations and support.

The Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend, which will include the United Rentals 167 at The Glen, Aug. 6-8.

