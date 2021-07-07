41st Annual Herald & Review 100 to run Thursday at Macon Speedway Local Driver Could Win #100

Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, will be the place to be this coming Thursday, July 8 as the Summer Nationals Hell Tour comes to town. The DIRTcar Super Late Model stars will be competing in the 41st annual Herald & Review 100 and a local driver could potentially win his 100th Hell Tour race.

Bobby Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, a three-time series champion, will lead the tour into town, having won five events already on this year’s schedule. Tanner English, Ashton Winger, Brian Shirley, and Jason Feger are among the top five in standings. In addition to Pierce with 5 wins, Brian Shirley (2), Brandon Sheppard (2), Devin Moran (1), Tanner English (1), Shannon Babb (1), and Ashton Winger (1) have also claimed victories.

Despite not competing full-time with the Summer Nationals this year, many will be watching local driver, Shannon Babb, of Moweaqua, IL, who could very well claim his 100th Hell Tour victory at Macon Speedway, his home track. Babb won his 99th at Fairbury Speedway on June 19th. The only chance he has to claim 100 before Macon will be at Spoon River on Wednesday night. The next win will also tie him for the most victories with Billy Moyer.

The Summit Modified Nationals will be running for a $1500 top prize in a combined effort with the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. North Carolina driver, Nick Hoffman, has won 10 of the 11 events this year in dominating fashion. The only one he did not win was Fayette County Speedway as he wasn’t in attendance. Kenny Wallace claimed that victory against a large field of cars. Local drivers to watch for include point leader Guy Taylor and four-time feature winner Tommy Sheppard, Jr.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods will round out Thursday night’s classes, coming off of an event which produced the first repeat winner of the year. Decatur, IL driver, Nick Justice, won for the second time this season, last Saturday, which propelled him into first place in the standings over Kyle Helmick. Jake Montgomery, Billy Knebel, and Kevin Crowder round out the top five. The class has seen seven winners in eight races this year.

Pit gates open Thursday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5.

Macon Speedway PR