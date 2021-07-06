Sporstman Firecracker 40 Part of Doubleheader With Modifieds Saturday at Grandview

Because of the rainout last Saturday the doubleheader show of racing, topped by the Firecracker 40 for Sportsman, will be offered on Saturday, July 10. The T.P.Trailers Modifieds will also be part of the exciting night of racing which is all part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series which includes tracks from across the nation. With $2,000 being offered to the winner of the Firecracker 40 interest is running high.

Veteran racing talent Kenny Gilmore, the current T.P.Truck Equipment point leader, will be looking to make it two feature wins in a row and take home the big bucks. Defending T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler, a two time champion, will be ready to challenge Gilmore as will Cole Stangle, Kyle Lilick, Dylan Hoch and a host of others including some visitors being attracted by the increased purse.

The T.P. Trailers Modifieds will be the second part of the show. Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10. Under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Action gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Dirt Track Digest will be carrying the action live.

Modified racer Bobby Gunther Walsh will have his #65 on display and will be giving out American flags, Mike & Ike plus Hot Tamales candy (both are sponsors on his race car), rising star Joey Vaccaro and veteran racing talent Ryan Beltz. It happens at 5 p.m. at the main admission gate area. Chapel on the Hill takes place in first turn pavilion at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 9th Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage racing will be the attraction with action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The popular Capital Renegade Rapid Tire United Racing Club sprint cars will join the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, July 17th creating an action packed tripleheader.

Sprint car action at Grandview always provides excitement racing and a strong field of racers is expected for the only appearance of the season. Mike Thompson, Ryan Stillwagon, Jason Shultz and other top talents are expected to be on hand.

Adult admission for July 17th tripleheader is $25 for adults, $10 for youngsters 6-11 and those under 6 are admitted free.

The Meet and Greet session will feature Modified racer Jordan Henn along with Sportsman talents Chris Esposito and Matt Clay. It gets started at 5 p.m. at the main entrance area.

Additional information on racing at Grandview Speedway is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR