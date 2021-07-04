Miracle Makes Third Straight Trip To Victory Lane At Florence

Teenaged standout Zack Miracle dominated Saturday night to take his fourth win of the season in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock division at Florence Motor Speedway. It was Miracle’s third straight win as well, meaning he will have to start fifth in the next scheduled event at Florence.

After qualifying on the pole, Miracle quickly jumped into the lead as Matt Linker and Jamie Weatherford tangled entering turn one. Once the green flag fell again, Miracle sped to the lead over Jeremy McDowell and Matt Cox. McDowell’s strong run once again ended early, however, with mechanical problems. Miracle would go on to lead every lap to take the win over Cox, Magnum Tate, Casey Kelley, and Kevin Parsons. Rounding out the top ten were Ryan Glenski, Kade Brown, RA Brown, Tim Allensworth, and Anthony Adams.

For the second race in-a-row, Averitt Lucas and Robert Powell wowed the fans with an unbelievable Charger race that saw Lucas take his fourth win of the season. Lucas took the initial lead, but was overtaken by Powell on lap eight and dropped back to fifth. Top five runs for Davey Hatchell and Willie Grainger ended on lap 12 when they spun to avoid the spinning lapped machine of Cole Tipton. Lucas made his way back to second and began applying heavy pressure to Powell for the top spot. With two laps to go, Lucas bumped Powell out of the groove to take the lead. Lucas led the final laps to score the win over Powell, Archie Adams, Jr., Chris Grainger, and Brendan Lee.

Strom Altman jumped out to the lead from the pole, leading every lap for his third SuperTruck win of the year. Rounding out the top five were Lucas Williams, Cody Kelley, Jody Measamer, and Remington Prince.

AJ Sanders bounced back from a blown gasket last time out to lead flag-to-flag for the Mini Stock win. Bubba Kolb had a wild incident coming out of turn four as he spun into the tractor tires protecting the end of the pit wall. Sanders fifth win of the season came over Kevin Jackson, Bobby Taylor, Jr., BJ Thrasher, and Truett Miranda.

Dale Driggers scored the Allison Legacy win, ending Drake Williamson’s undefeated season at Florence. Williamson was caught up in a multi-car accident that started following contact between Clay Abbott and Jacob O’Neal. Following Driggers at the finish were Shane Briggs, Ashley Pantoulas, Andon Mendenhall, and McKyla Spinks,

FMS PR