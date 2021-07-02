Mike Krempasky Tribute for Street Stocks slated for June 10 at Mahoning Valley Speedway.50-lap feature to pay $1000-to-win

Championship car owner Mike Krempasky will be remembered on Saturday night, July 10, as Mahoning Valley Speedway presents the Mike Krempasky Tribute for Street Stocks. Being run as a ‘cone race’ the 50-lap feature will pay $1000-to-win along with added money throughout the purse courtesy of the Krempasky family. Race time is 7:00 pm.

Mike passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2012 at age 54. He was a popular Late Model racer at Dorney Park Speedway in Allentown and was always identified by his signature No. 19 cars.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I first heard about reviving my dad’s race. Keith (Hoffman, track promoter) really wanted to get it done and I’m grateful and thankful to everyone at Mahoning Valley for putting this together,” said Kyle Krempasky.

“It means so much to our family. It’s really touching, especially for me. It’s been nine years in March that he’s gone and there’s still plenty of stories that still go around. When it came to racing that was his life and he always got very emotional every time his car went to Victory Lane, that’s how much he loved this sport.”

After Dorney closed in 1986 Mike’s attention turned to Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway. At first it was as a fan but he later became a prominent car owner of the No.19 Street Stock which competed under the MKS Racing banner with TJ Gursky as his driver.

While most all in the class opted to race with a Camaro’s, the MKS Team choose a Monte Carlo, one of the very few with the division. Each week the car rolled out looking picture perfect and Gursky would back up those good looks by being among the weekly front runners. The crowning moment for the team came in 2011 when the won that year’s Street Stock title. Gursky also won championships in 2012 and 2014.

After his passing then track promoter Floyd Santee put together a memorial race in his honor. The first installment was a 100-lapper won by Jason Frey. From 2013 to 2015 the format was changed to triple 19-lap features and along with that came some thrilling races and wild finishes. The events where so well received that 30-plus cars would be the norm vying for the limited starting spots during each of those outings.

Now the Mike Krempasky Tribute is making a return as a 50-lap main paying $1000-to-win. It will also be a cone race whereas drivers will choose either the inside or outside lane when realigning positions during a caution.

The championship winning No. 19 Monte Carlo will be brought back out and used as the Pace Car for the feature with K. Krempasky as the honorary driver.

“I heard back from a number of drivers who are excited about having the race back especially Jon Moser who was a really good friend of my dad. They were teammates when Jon won the Street Stock championship in 2008. Of course TJ (Gursky) is very thrilled to see it this race come back too.”

While regular handicapping will set the heat line-ups there will be a redraw for the feature taking place on the front straight during intermission.

Modifieds, Late Models, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks will also be in action.

Early paid practice will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will get under way at 5:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:30 pm – 4:45 pm. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm. Adult admission is $16, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR