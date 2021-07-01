NASCAR racer Jeb Burton headlines Camper Appreciation Party at AMS

As the NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway kicks off, AMS campers will enjoy a free meal and a great time during the speedway’s first Camper Appreciation Party on Friday, July 9.

The event will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor Jeb Burton and his wife Brandi, who will join AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison and other staff from the speedway as they grill and serve free burgers to campers. The crew will be whipping up the burgers on the Pit Boss Platinum Line of grills available exclusively at Walmart and serving them hot to race weekend campers.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Gathering Place – located in the Legends Campground – will host the event, which is open to all AMS campers free of charge. On top of the burgers hot off Pit Boss grills, the party will also feature door prizes drawn throughout the event by emcee Jose Castillo.

“Our campers are some of the most avid fans of NASCAR you’ll find anywhere,” said Hutchison. “We’re thrilled to kick off a weekend full of fun times that’ll be shared between family and friends in our campgrounds during race weekend.”

The Camper Appreciation Party will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, and continue through 7:30 p.m. When campers arrive the Gathering Place’s Cornhole and Bocce Ball courts will also be open for campers looking to play during the party – and campers’ furry companions will be able to enjoy the adjacent AMS dog park as well.

After he whips up burgers on a Pit Boss grill at the Camper Appreciation Party, Burton will get ready to compete in Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250. The Xfinity Series race kicks off the weekend’s NASCAR action leading up to the main event: the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 11.

Tickets and camping for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR