16th Annual Raceway Blood Drive & Drive The Track For Charity Event - July 6

Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross invite blood donors to attend the 16th Annual Pocono Raceway Blood Drive and Ride for the Red on Tuesday, July 6. All presenting blood donors will be entered for a chance to win two prize packages, $10 Electronic Gift Card courtesy of Suburban Propane, an American Red Cross t-shirt, American Red Cross embroidered hat along with the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $250 Pocono Raceway gift card or a NASCAR Driver autographed item.

The Pocono Raceway Blood Drive will take place at the Raceway, located at 1234 Long Pond Road, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Appointments to donate blood can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code POCONO. Those attending can enter through the Gate 1 Tunnel entrance located off Long Pond Road.

In addition to giving blood, attendees are invited to ‘Ride for the Red.’ A $10 per lap donation will enable participants to drive a lap, or laps, around Pocono Raceway using their own vehicles. Blood donors who plan to participate in the ‘Ride for the Red’ should do so before they donate. All proceeds will benefit Red Cross disaster relief efforts which helps families prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters, both big and small.

The next major event at the Raceway will be The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow, with two show dates, on August 21 & 22. This unique, stadium-style airshow, with a the sam jam-packed show both days, will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Adult tickets start at $20 and kid tickets, for those ages 12 and under, start at $10. For more information, visit www.poconoairshow.com.

Every individual donating blood will be automatically entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a $250 Pocono Raceway Gift Card. The Pocono Raceway Gift Card does not expire and can be used towards the purchase of Pocono Raceway event tickets or merchandise. The track is also giving away several other prizes including autographed NASCAR driver items.

In addition, Suburban Propane, a proud national sponsor of the American Red Cross, is once again supporting summer blood drives, including the Pocono Raceway Blood Drive, to help increase awareness of the constant need for blood and platelet donations. Presenting donors at the Raceway on July 6 will get a $10 electronic gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Blood drives at Pocono Raceway have collected approximately nearly 3,000 pints of blood over the past 15 years.

Pocono Raceway PR