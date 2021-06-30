Single-Day Tickets for Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to Go on Sale July 6

*Price includes tax, excludes all associated fees

**All college tickets are general admission - To be eligible, ticket purchasers must provide a valid college email address.

***All tickets include access to all musical entertainment on-site each day, space may be limited.

A limited number of three-day packages remain starting at $119 and represent the best value and greatest savings.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.musiccitygp.com/tickets , www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans ticket office at 615.565.4650.

DAILY SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 6 - The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday honoring all those who serve and protect will feature the opening day of practice on this brand-new downtown street circuit for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, SRO GT America Series and Trans Am Series along with an evening concert with Brooks & Dunn and Friends – Jamey Johnson, Vince Neil, Tyler Farr & more.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – The second day will be highlighted by NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Trans Am qualifying, a GT America race, musical performances by Tim Dugger and a headline concert soon to be announced that will be followed by a fireworks show.