$100K for Local Charities & Lucky Fan if Bowman Completes Pocono Doubleheader Sweep

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, won the Pocono Organics CBD 325 in dramatic fashion today. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, was leading until the final corner of the final lap and Bowman passed Larson coming off Turn 3 to take the checkered flag.

If Bowman completes the Pocono Doubleheader sweep and wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 tomorrow, Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will award a total of $100,000 to five charities and one lucky fan. This is part of the ‘$100K Pocono Sweep Sweepstakes’ where five Pocono charities will win $18,000, each, and one lucky fan will be randomly selected to win $10,000. The sweepstakes officially closed tonight at 7 p.m. ET and over 16,000 entries we cast.

If Bowman wins tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race, one random individual will be selected as the winner. The individual does not have to present at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Sunday to win. The five local Pocono Raceway charities include the Pocono Mountains United Way, the Salvation Army Pocono Mountains, Carbon County Community Foundation, Greater Pike Community Foundation and the Wayne County Community Foundation. If another driver wins, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will provide each charity with $5,000 in-kind marketing support to further their goals of helping the Pocono community they serve.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/sweepstakes.

Pocono Raceway PR