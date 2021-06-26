Panella, Graham, Key, and Rubio Win Opening Night of Summer Sizzler

The opening night of the 2021 Summer Sizzler at Delta Speedway lived up to its name, as red-hot racing action dazzled race fans with 119 Micro Sprints competing on Friday night. The one-seventh mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds saw Alex Panella of Stockton, Broedy Graham of Bakersfield, Fresno’s Colton Key, and Manteca’s Brody Rubio earn victories.



May 22 main event winner and current points leader Nikko Panella led Super 600 time trials before 2020 champion Caden Sarale, Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, and Clovis’ Dominic Gorden split the three heat races. Stanwood, Wash.’s Dominic Carter won the 12-lap B-Main.



Alex Panella started on the pole position alongside Caeden Steele for the 30-lap, $500-to-win main event. KJ Snow of Kingsburg took over second position on lap 12 but was unable to catch Panella. Steele finished third ahead of Nikko Panella and tenth starting Sarale. Oregon’s Austin Torgerson advanced from 14th to sixth as well.



Non-Wing competition saw Tracy’s Brandon Riveira lead the outstanding 44-car turnout in time trails before the four heat races were won by Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson, Cody Gray, Tyler Chamorro, and Springville’s Cameron Paul. A pair of B-Mains were needed to narrow the field further, with May 22 winner TJ Smith and Colin Kirby of Pleasanthill each earning wins.



Broedy Graham started on the outside pole alongside Austin Torgerson for the feature but immediately took over the top position. Sarale started third and advanced to second by lap four. Graham never relinquished the lead on his way to the $500 victory ahead of Sarale, Torgerson, Valley Springs’ Dan Mognaga, and Riveira.



Fresno’s Colton Key led qualifying then won the 25-lap, $300-to-win main event over the 25 Restricted cars on hand. Madelyn Gjerness of Chandler, Ariz., Visalia’s Cash Lovenburg, and Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin were the heat race winners while Kennzzie Brown of Chowchilla won the B-Main.



Key lined up for the feature on the pole with points leader Austin Wood advancing to second on the opening lap of the main event. Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew chipped away from a tenth starting position to grab third from Teagan Moles on the final lap of the event. Visalia’s Jett Barnes followed Mayhew from 13th on the grid to finish fifth.



Brody Rubio grabbed his third $200 win in the Jr. Sprints, topping one of the largest turnouts for the youngest drivers at the speedway. 23 drivers were on hand requiring a total of six heat races. Blayden Graham, Levi Osborne, Josiah Vega, Braxon Vasconcellos, May 22 winner Hayden Stepps, and Vito Cancilla were the heat race victors. The preliminary competitions yielded Nathan Ward the pole position for the 20-lap main event.



Ward led the first 18 circuits before Rubio took over on lap 19. Rubio led Ward, Vasconcellos, Cancilla, and Bradley Anderson of Lincoln as the top-five finishers.



Summer Sizzler competition continues Saturday night. Pit gates open at 1pm with drivers meeting at 4:30pm. Hot laps and qualifying will follow. Fans can purchase their tickets in advance by visiting tinyurl.com/2021deltatickets on MyRacePass. The link can also be found at www.DeltaSpeedwayStockton.com Tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit Passes can also be pre-purchased by competitors for $20 or purchased at the gate.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



June 25, 2021 Summer Sizzler Night #1 (119 cars)



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 12-Alex Panella[1]; 2. 24X-KJ Snow[4]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele[2]; 4. 73-Nikko Panella[6]; 5. 24-Caden Sarale[10]; 6. 88-Austin Torgerson[14]; 7. 49-Jarrett Rogers[3]; 8. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[11]; 9. 88C-Dominic Carter[16]; 10. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[17]; 11. 19-Nate Matherly[19]; 12. 10-Dominic Gorden[12]; 13. 20-James Andrichuk[18]; 14. 21G-Gauge Garcia[8]; 15. 67-JJ Loss[20]; 16. 5-Mattix Salmon[13]; 17. 61-Eli Bookout[15]; 18. 14X-Jake Hagopian[5]; 19. 1-Travis Labat[7]; 20. 24J-Jade Avedisian[9]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 66X-Broedy Graham[2]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[3]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[1]; 4. 22M-Dan Mognaga[5]; 5. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]; 6. 85-Robbie Lewis[6]; 7. 04-Cody Gray[8]; 8. 1J-Cameron Paul[14]; 9. 77-Sage Bordenave[10]; 10. 8-TJ Smith[17]; 11. 4B-Brandt Twitty[15]; 12. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[13]; 13. 52-Cameron La Rose[19]; 14. 10-Dominic Gorden[22]; 15. 83V-Tim Vaught[16]; 16. 2B-Travis Sullivan[20]; 17. 83K-Colin Kirby[18]; 18. 20-James Andrichuk[21]; 19. 4G-Brian Gilbert[9]; 20. 02-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 21. 9-Colton Jones[12]; 22. 74-Adam Elbert[11]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 63-Colton Key[1]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[3]; 3. 2-Taylor Mayhew[10]; 4. 4-Teagan Moles[6]; 5. 55-Jett Barnes[13]; 6. 76-Triton OBrien[5]; 7. 21-Cash Lovenburg[7]; 8. 33-Andrew Smith[12]; 9. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[8]; 10. 7-Quinn Thurein[14]; 11. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[9]; 12. 8S-Savannah Brown[20]; 13. 20-Otto Perreira[18]; 14. 30-Isabel Barnes[4]; 15. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 16. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[11]; 17. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[16]; 18. 14-Drake Carter[15]; 19. 55J-Jayden Huppert[17]; 20. (DNS) 33G-Caden Gotelli



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[7]; 2. 95-Nathan Ward[1]; 3. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[2]; 4. V5-Vito Cancilla[3]; 5. 25A-Bradley Anderson[4]; 6. 66B-Blayden Graham[9]; 7. 9J-Levi Osborne[6]; 8. 17B-Brycen Roush[5]; 9. 5-Jace Thurein[17]; 10. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[10]; 11. 75-Josiah Vega[11]; 12. 98-Hayden Stepps[8]; 13. 4M-Mavrick Pedroni[16]; 14. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[20]; 15. 58-Clay Mibach[18]; 16. 55X-Maya Mauldin[12]; 17. 96-Briggs Davis[14]; 18. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[15]; 19. 35R-Reed Wait[21]; 20. 51-Porter Zachary[22]; 21. (DNS) 99-Heston Stepps; 22. (DNS) 24N-Nathan Fernandez

Delta Speedway PR