Macon Speedway June 26 Event Canceled Due To Saturated Grounds

Racing action for Saturday, June 26 at Macon Speedway has been canceled due to saturated grounds from days of heavy rain. Weddle Performance Engine night will be rescheduled for a later date.

Racing is scheduled to pick back up on Saturday, July 3 with a big night of action featuring the Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the topless BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds are set to run 40 lap feature events paying extra money. DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also race. A fireworks display will be held to celebrate the holiday.

Pit gates will open Saturday, July 3 at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR