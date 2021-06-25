Jr Late Model Challenge Announced For All American Speedway

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota has announced the inaugural Jr. Late Model Challenge for Saturday August 14 at the one-third mile NASCAR-sanctioned speedway in Roseville, Calif. The $1,000 to win Jr. Late Model race aims to attract the top drivers ages 10-16 years old for the event that will be live on SPEED SPORT TV.



Drivers will compete over a pair of segments with final lap count to be determined by car count. Time trials and an invert will set the starting grid for the race, with the $1,000 to win prize going to the overall winner (with a minimum of eight participants). Lap leaders in the Jr. Late Model Challenge will be entered into a drawing to win a test in a Bill McAnally Racing-prepared Toyota Camry utilizing ARCA chassis components.



Jr. Late Models have been a weekly division at All American Speedway since the track went under the promotion of Bill McAnally in 2018. Track champions have included Brody Armtrout of Smartsville in 2019 and Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels in 2020. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell leads the current standings after three races with two main event wins this season.



An optional Friday practice will be available with a $100 per car and driver fee, with additional pit passes $40. Saturday’s action includes practice, qualifying, and the Jr. Late Model Challenge. Pit passes are $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for non-NASCAR members. NASCAR memberships are not required for this event.



The Jr. Late Model Challenge will join the Guaranteed Rate Affinity Super Stock Bonus Night where the Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks will compete for $675 in total bonus awards on top of their regular purses. A field of 17 or more entries could earn a driver $600 for taking the checkered flag. Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, and UTV Racing is also scheduled.



Rules and competitor information for the All American Speedway can be found at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Auburn AAMCO, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR