Pocono Raceway Camping Sold Out Ahead of NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

Pocono Raceway has announced a sellout of all camping sites for this weekend’s NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. As a result, RV & Camping Registration and all camping areas will now open starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24.

Grandstand tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand all weekend long. Adult tickets start at $45 for Saturday and Sunday tickets. Each adult ticket purchasers can select up to four FREE kids’ tickets, each, during their purchase. Grandstand Parking is always free and coolers (max size is 12”x12”x12”) are welcome.

For tickets, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR & ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

For additional event details, schedule and important fan information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/eventguide.

Pocono Raceway PR