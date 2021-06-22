Stafford Speedway's SK ModifiedR Drivers Have Pocketed Over $115,000 Thus Far in 2021

Through the first 8 weeks of the 2021 season at Stafford Motor Speedway, drivers in the track’s premier SK Modified® division have been paid out over $115,000 in purse and contingency awards. 35 different drivers have each taken home a share of over $107,000 in purse money and over $8,000 in contingency awards. Stafford’s contingency partners for the 2021 season include NAPA Auto Parts, TickMike.com, Maybury Material Handling, North East Race Cars, Manley Performance Parts, North American Motor Car, New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand, and FloRacing.

“The SK’s are definitely in a good place,” said Stephen Kopcik, driver of the #21 AirGas sponsored SK Modified®. “The championship this year will pay $5,000 to win. That kind of money is awesome. It takes a lot to do what we do and the track makes sure it takes really good care of us as drivers. It’s great to have the marketing partners that the track does with the SK Modified® division and hopefully it can continue to keep growing year after year.”

“Stafford does a lot with the contingency program,” said Michael Christopher, Jr., driver of the #82 Eastport Feeds / PT Watts SK Modified®. “Usually if you get a top-5 finish, you leave the track with a gain on the night and if you can win a race, it’s even better. It’s thanks to FloRacing, NAPA, Sunoco, Maybury, and all the companies who pay out bonus money for us. Shout out to them and a shout out to Stafford for getting those partners on board so we can have some pretty nice bonuses to go racing for.”

Christopher was the winner of the June 12 TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Shoot Out, which paid $4,000 for the win. Christopher also won stage 2 of the All-Star race to win a $1,000 bonus which brought his total winnings to $5,000. That winner’s check will be second to only this Friday night’s NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k winner, who will take home over $5,000 in purse and contingency bonuses.

“[The All-Star Race] was pretty awesome,” said Christopher. “Obviously it was a lot of money to win and we race for money but we don’t really race to make money, we race to put on a show. For local short track racing, it is pretty awesome to have the TickMike.com All-Star race as well as the NAPA SK 5k that pays out $5,000 to win on the schedule.”

In 6 career NAPA SK 5k starts, Christopher has posted 3 top-5 finishes, including a career best finish of 3rd last season. Christopher will be looking to add a second $5,000 payday to his 2021 resume and he is looking forward to the 100-lap extra distance NAPA SK 5k.

“I feel like I’m more suited to longer distance races so hopefully we can come out of that race with another big paycheck,” said Christopher.

