GA NASCAR champs to be immortalized at AMS

Atlanta Motor Speedway will honor Georgia’s NASCAR Cup Series champions – including Dawsonville native and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott – starting with the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend.

Championship banners for 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott and 2-time Cup title winner Tim Flock will all be hanging in the concourse underneath the Champions Grandstand when fans arrive for the NASCAR weekend. A fourth banner – representing Chase Elliott's 2020 championship winning season - will be unveiled for the first time during the July race weekend. All four championship banners will be on display during every NASCAR weekend in Atlanta for years to come.

“The state of Georgia has played a tremendous role in the growth and evolution of stock car racing, from the bootleggers who raced their tuned-up cars, to the incredible racing here at AMS, to the immensely talented drivers who called Georgia home as they raced for glory across the country,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to add to the meaning of our Champions Grandstand and give Georgia’s most successful racers the recognition they’ve earned.”

AMS already recognizes the three most accomplished champions in NASCAR racing with its Earnhardt, Petty, and Johnson Grandstands, named for 7-time champions Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Jimmie Johnson. These grandstands flank the Champions Grandstand, where drivers who called Georgia their home during championship seasons will now be immortalized.

The Georgia champion recognition will be part of an historic weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is hosting its first July NASCAR race in 47 years. The winner of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will the short list of legendary drivers – Fireball Roberts, Fred Lorenzon, Bobby Allison, David Pearson, and Richard Petty – who have visited AMS victory lane in the month of July.

Tickets for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart start at just $39. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR