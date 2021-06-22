Tripleheader Racing Action at Grandview Speedway Saturday Night

Three feature racing events and a full series of qualifying races along with Father’s Day gifts, left from the rainout last Saturday, will be the attraction on Saturday, June 26th at Grandview Speedway.

A tripleheader show of racing featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and Outlaw Series Vintage Racers will give fans in the stands some edge of their seat excitement. And adults get to see it all for just $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free. The first 50 dads through the main gate will receive a special gift while the youngest and oldest dad will win two free passes. Sportsman racers will be using this night of racing as a chance to tune up for the big Firecracker 40 schedule for July 3rd that will reward the winner with $2,000. The Saturday night Meet & Greet will feature “The Ultimate Underdog” John Willman with his Modified, Sportsman racer Dylan Hoch and Outlaw Vintage Denise Hall. It popular session gets underway at 5 p.m. and gives fans a chance to meet racers, take photos, collect autographs and get a very close view of the race cars.

Racers are asked to have their cars in the pits no later than 6 p.m.

And on Tuesday, June 29th another exciting Thunder On The Hill Series featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speedweek with the Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win plus 358 Modifieds.

Kicking off the month of July will be the Firecracker 40 for Sportsman, on July 3, paying $2,000 to win along with the T.P. Trailers Modifieds. Adult admission is $22 for this Holiday Special that celebrates the 4th of July weekend. Youngsters 6 through 11 are admitted for $10 and military personnel with proper ID are admitted free.

Modified racer Bobby Gunther Walsh will have his #65 on display and will be giving out American flags, Mike & Ike plus Hot Tamales candy (both are sponsors on his race car), rising star Joey Vaccaro and veteran racing talent Ryan Beltz. It happens at 5 p.m. at the main admission gate area.

Grandview Speedway, a one third mile banked clay oval, is located on Passmore Road, a short distance off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For more information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR