Martinsville Speedway Introduces Format for ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Martinsville Speedway introduces the format for this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 to the race winner. The 200 lap feature race will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Stage 1 and Stage 2 winners will each receive $1,000.

On Friday, Sept. 24, four hours of practice will be followed by single car qualifying under the lights. The top two cars from qualifying will make the 200 lap feature with the pole winner receiving a $5,000 bonus. To determine the rest of the 40-car field for the feature, the remaining cars will be placed in heat races on Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be four heat races of 25 laps and no last chance race.

“This year’s format will challenge competitors on the track and keep fans on the edge of their seat with fierce action in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Martinsville Speedway has always been a track that challenges the best in motorsports, so we look forward to this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 increasing the heat of compeititon in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”

In the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature, the leader of each lap will receive $25 with $5,000 available in the laps led bonus pool. If the race concludes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a Green White Checker finish.

The Virginia Triple Crown will be awarded at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The first two legs of the Virginia Triple Crown are at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, July 3 and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on Thursday, July 24. There will be no test days and teams will not be allowed to rent the track.

Josh Berry of JR Motorsports is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry is now a two-time winner at Martinsville as he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in this spring’s Cook Out 250.

Leading up to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Martinsville Speedway will host the Henry County Fair on Sept. 22-25. The Henry County Fair will include fun, family friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of delicious fair foods, fun games of chance, animal exhibits, a petting zoo and live music performances nightly. It will also welcome the Great Lakes Timber Show and Circus Shane Show.

The Henry County Fair will be open on Sept. 22-23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Gate pass admission to the Henry County Fair is $5. To learn more about the Henry County Fair, visit henrycountyvafair.com.

On Friday, Sept. 24, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8:00 p.m. The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following ValleyStar Credit Union 300 qualifying and the Josh Shilling & Mountain Heart concert on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience (i.e. driver autograph session) will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the feature ValleyStar Credit Union 300 green flag at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 and unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free for the event. Coolers are allowed, but must be softsided and no larger than 14”x14”X14”. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/valleystar-credit- union-300.

