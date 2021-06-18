BRELAND to perform pre-race concert at AMS on July 11

Breakout star BRELAND will get race fans revved up for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart with a live concert on the pre-race stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 11.

Before NASCAR’s stars hit the track for 400 miles of thrilling racing at Atlanta, race fans will enjoy BRELAND’s unmistakable catalog of music that continues to redefine the possibilities of Country music.

Since the arrival of his instantly iconic, PLATINUM-certified debut single “My Truck,” BRELAND has become known for his wildly catchy hybrids of Hip-Hop and Country. The Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records breakout talent’s latest single, “Cross Country”, has been met with critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone as a “Song You Need to Know.”

Limited pre-race track passes will be sold with stage-front access to BRELAND’s concert and NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s frontstretch. Insiders Club members can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $39; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $49.



All other grandstand ticketholders will be able to experience BRELAND’s performance from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Tickets for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR