Progressive AFT Welcomes Fans Back into the Paddock at OKC

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the long-awaited return of its open paddock sessions at all remaining races of the 2021 season. With the changes to CDC guidelines and local regulations on outdoor events, Progressive AFT will bring back its Rider Autograph session beginning with its fifth and sixth rounds at Remington Park.

It has been nearly two years since race fans and riders have intermingled at the racetrack, so the return of the fan walk at the Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City OKC Mile Doubleheader presented by KICKER will be a treat for fans and racers alike.

"I'm excited to interact with the fans again in OKC," said Briar Bauman, reigning two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Champion. "We as racers get as much joy talking and catching up with fans as they do us. The small interaction we had with fans in Chicago reminded me of the reasons I became a racer in the first place and why fan support means the world."

The stars of Progressive AFT will test the upper limits of speed, bravery, and excitement when the series unleashes the first Mile action of the season doubleheader style. The Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City OKC Mile I & II presented by KICKER at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will take place on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3323/#selectTickets. For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.