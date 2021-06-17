BlueJeans by Verizon named Official Video Conferencing partner of Nashville Superspeedway ahead of June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

BlueJeans by Verizon, a leading provider of video meetings, events and telehealth solutions, has been named the Official Video Conferencing partner of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials said today.

The announcement comes as Nashville Superspeedway prepares to host America’s best drivers across three races on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18-20, including the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

“As we all have seen in the last year and a half, video conferencing is here to stay and it’s critical to have a reliable product to use at a moment’s notice,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We’re excited to add BlueJeans to our team of partners and look forward to utilizing their services before, during and after our June 18-20 race weekend.”

The BlueJeans video conferencing and events platform empowers organizations of all sizes to transform their virtual communication strategies to deliver real business value for everything from smaller meetings and gatherings to large-scale events, webinars and more to support today’s hybrid work environment.

“Whether to bring fans into the heart of the action virtually or to help diagnose and troubleshoot a mechanical error at a moment’s notice, we’re proud that we can provide a video communication platform that supports multiple use cases for this iconic track and are excited to be a part of this weekend’s race activities,” said Eric Spadafora, Vice President, General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “As the official video conferencing partner of the Nashville Superspeedway, we look forward to working with this team of automotive experts to showcase the many immersive visual experiences that can be unleashed by combining BlueJeans with Verizon's network innovations.”

Tickets are available for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, including the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets for the June 18-19 events by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.

NSS PR