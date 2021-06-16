Progressive AFT Doubles Up at New York Short Track

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that this season’s New York Short Track at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, has been upgraded to a doubleheader weekend, adding an additional round on Friday, August 13, to the previously scheduled round on Saturday, August 14.

Since making its debut on the series calendar in 2018, the New York Short Track has quickly established itself as a premier event and favorite among fans, officials, and competitors alike. The fantastic facility provides thrilling race action along with a premium fan experience, which were rewarded with sellout crowds in ‘18 and ‘19.

Included on the original, pre-pandemic 2020 schedule, the newly announced doubleheader helps to make up for last year’s missed visit while also returning the ‘21 slate back up to the planned number of events at 17 following last month’s weather-related cancellation of the Texas Half-Mile.

In each of the two previous runnings of the New York Flat Track, the event served as a defining moment for the respective season’s champions.

In 2018, Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) was at the absolute peak of his powers at the ⅜-mile, D-shaped oval. There he scored his ninth win in 11 races that season, completing the single-season Grand Slam in the process. The dominant victory also saw him move into a tie with the legendary Ricky Graham for fourth on the all-time wins list at 39 (a number which Mees has since increased to 54).

And in 2019, Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750), came into Weedsport Speedway in need of a big night after the prior event saw him suffer a mechanical DNF, which allowed Mees to slash his hard-earned title advantage from 34 points to just 13. Rather than fold under the pressure, Bauman rebounded like a champion, storming away to a blowout victory to stretch his championship lead back out to more than a full race’s haul of points.

With another spectacular Grand National Championship taking shape this season, the 2021 New York Short Track will now have double the opportunity to play host to another title-defining battle (or two) come mid-August.

Another addition to the 2021 schedule is the return of the AFT Singles to the Springfield Short Track on Friday, September 3. Repeating the model launched in 2020, the AFT Singles will be competing in two race programs in the same evening. After qualifying rounds, the competitors will run two sets of Semis and two Main Events, making the Springfield Short Track a huge championship play for riders and an even greater source of entertainment for race fans. The Springfield Short Track will mark the opening of a three-day Progressive AFT racing extravaganza as the Memphis Shades Springfield Mile presented by Law Tigers doubleheader weekend will run the following two days.

