Tickets go on sale next week for Grand Prix of Portland

The Grand Prix of Portland is ready to rev back up in the Pacific Northwest, Sept. 10-12, 2021, with non-stop racing excitement at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Sales open for all 3-Day tickets beginning on Monday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT online at portlandgp.com

After missing its visit last year due to the global pandemic, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES brings the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500 back to PIR for the first of three stops on its west coast swing to end the 2021 season. The Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires returns with the Indy Lights series, the top rung of its open-wheel development ladder, for doubleheader races. The ARCA Menards Series West also races at PIR for the first time since 2012 during the weekend adding some fender-banging stock car racing action.

“Our team is thrilled to bring back the Grand Prix of Portland to the fans after everyone missed out on this great event at PIR in 2020,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland. “With tickets going on sale Monday, the countdown is officially on for NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing’s exciting return to PIR and the Pacific Northwest. The paddock and grandstands will also be open to spectators.”

Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 3-Day Grandstand seating, $105 for Silver, and $165 for Gold which includes a Paddock Pass. General Admission for the entire three-day weekend is $65. Single-Day tickets will be released for sale in July.

Items also on sale now to enhance the weekend experience are the Champions Club and Pit and Paddock Passes. For a limited time and in limited quantities, the Champions Club membership includes a NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass and offers premium access and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, pre-race grid walk, a photograph with the winner’s trophy, and more. A Pit Pass provides access to the pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions. A Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the IndyCar drivers, cars and teams in their garage area.

3-Day Broadacre Parking is available for $50. Those who buy 3-Day Gold Grandstand seats also have the option to purchase a 3-Day Infield Parking Pass for $50. RV Club spaces, which include event General Admission and Paddock Passes, are available in limited supply for $1,200 in trackside spaces and $1,000 for second row spots. Purchasers should act fast as the RV Club will sell out.

The Grand Prix of Portland offers a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT IndyCar Series Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.