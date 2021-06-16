PA AG Shapiro Leads Third Annual Pocono Raceway Drug Take Back Weekend

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the Office of Attorney General is again partnering with the Pocono Raceway for the annual Drug Take Back Program during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader weekend. Attendees can bring their unneeded prescription drugs to the race to safely dispose of them at the Office’s drug take back location at the raceway.

“As Pennsylvania continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw an increase of at least 422 overdoses from 2019, the Office of Attorney General is doubling down on our commitment to combat the opioid epidemic that affects every community in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We know that 70 percent of Pennsylvanians who misuse opioids get them from a friend or relative’s medicine cabinet, 60 percent of Pennsylvanians who are prescribed opioids end up with leftover pills--and, ultimately, four out of five heroin users begin struggling with substance use disorder through abusing opioid prescriptions. Pocono Raceway and President Ben May’s partnership is crucial to protecting Pennsylvania families and combating the opioid epidemic.”

“Pocono Raceway is honored to partner with Attorney General Josh Shapiro on this year’s drug takeback program,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “Year after year, NASCAR fans attending our events have answered the call and supported this initiative. We know there is still more work to do, and it is up to all of us to fight against the opioid epidemic. We encourage all fans to bring their prescription drugs to the track and to safely dispose of them during the NASCAR Doubleheader weekend this year.”

The public is encouraged to bring unused or outdated prescription drugs to the race on Friday, June 25th, Saturday, June 26th, and Sunday, June 27th. Pennsylvanians can bring expired and unused drugs to the take back location in fanfare on the infield throughout the weekend. Those who drop off prescription drugs will be given a voucher for prize drawings that will include driver autographed items and more.

In 2018 and 2019, the Office of Attorney General partnered with Pocono Raceway to encourage Pennsylvanians to dispose of their drugs during the NASCAR Doubleheader weekend. As a result, they were able to take back approximately 150 pounds of drugs. Since Attorney General Shapiro took office in January 2017, the Drug Take Back program has destroyed close to 200 tons of prescription drugs.

