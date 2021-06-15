Richmond Raceway & Federated Auto Parts Rename NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race to Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

To recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Richmond Raceway and Federated Auto Parts will remember and honor the victims of the fateful day in our nation’s history by renaming the fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.

“On a day we come together to cheer NASCAR’s best, we’ll also unite as one nation and sport to recognize 9/11 victims and first responders at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are grateful to our long-time partners at Federated Auto Parts for working together to remember and honor those impacted by a day we will never forget.”

When the date of this year’s fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond was announced, NASCAR and Federated Auto Parts recognized that this event would be the appropriate time to remember and honor the victims and heroes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders will allow the industry and fans another way to pay tribute and say thank you to all of the first responders throughout the country who risk their lives every day to serve and protect others.

“At Federated, we knew it was appropriate that we honor the memory of the victims of one of the worst days in our country’s history and honor those who put their lives on the line that day,” said Phil Moore, Senior Vice President, Federated Auto Parts. “We will never forget the bravery of the police, firefighters, and ordinary citizens who ran into those burning buildings 20 years ago. Since then, first responders continue to provide essential services to our country, especially during the challenging months of the pandemic. Honoring them all during the Federated 400 is a way for us to show our gratitude.”

Earlier this month, Richmond Raceway announced it will open its grandstands and FanGrounds to full capacity with no restrictions for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11. The track’s 75th Anniversary season will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at 7:30 p.m. and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 2:30 p.m. Grandstands will also be fully open for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, Sept. 10.

“We are excited to be able to have the fans return to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders,” said Moore. “We are looking forward to seeing our members, customers and vendor partners in attendance for an exciting weekend of racing and hospitality. We will also host a group of first responders as our guests so they can experience the race firsthand and participate in race-day activities. As always, we want to thank Dennis Bickmeier and the entire staff at Richmond Raceway for helping make our race day experience a first-class endeavor.”

Virginia-based Federated Auto Parts has been the entitlement sponsor for the fall Cup Series race at Richmond since 2012. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders will also be the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond.

Fans can purchase a single ticket for Saturday’s doubleheader with the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race. Tickets are also available for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, the first Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond since 2002. NASCAR tickets can be purchased via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR