Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

The pairings have been made between the drivers competing in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway and the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments.

A total of 22 of the city’s finest, 11 each from the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department, will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star Race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1 , the Motor Racing Network , Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90 , 95.9 The Ranch.

The honorees will be assigned to a specific driver and in the race, have their names affixed to the race car, be introduced with the drivers and teams during pre-race ceremonies and shown on Big Hoss TV and the race broadcast on FS1. Fort Worth police and fire department vehicles will also be included in pre-race ceremonies.

Click HERE to read more about the All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments.

The pairings are:

Pace Car/Joe Boggs/Fort Worth Fire

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing - Kurt Busch; Lisa Bunch – Fort Worth Police

No. 2 Team Penske – Brad Keselowski; Elisa Guerrero – Fort Worth Police

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing – Austin Dillon; J.R. Barron – Fort Worth Police

No 4 Stewart-Haas Racing – Kevin Harvick; Ray Russell – Fort Worth Fire

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports – Kyle Larson; Benjamin Wright – Fort Worth Police

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing – Ryan Newman; Sherri Hauch – Fort Worth Fire/EMS

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports – Chase Elliott; Derrick S. Simpson – Fort Worth Police

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing – Denny Hamlin; Macario Hemosillo – Fort Worth Police

No. 12 Team Penske – Ryan Blaney; Joey Johnson; Fort Worth Fire

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing – Kyle Busch; Brian McClenny- Fort Worth Police

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – Martin Truex Jr.; Matthew Grant – Fort Worth Fire

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing – Christopher Bell; James McAmis – Fort Worth Fire

No. 22 Team Penske – Joey Logano; Tracy Darty – Fort Worth Police

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports – William Byron; Joel Clifton III – Fort Worth Fire

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports – Michael McDowell; Domingo Martinez – FW PD

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing – Cole Custer; Curtis Caldwell – Fort Worth Fire

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports – Alex Bowman; Chelsea Gossett – Fort Worth Police

NASCAR All-Star Open Round 1 Winner; R.M. McClellen – Fort Worth Police

NASCAR All-Star Open Round 2 Winner; Rogdena Williams – Fort Worth Fire

NASCAR All-Star Open Winner; Billy Ward – Fort Worth Police

NASCAR Fan Vote Winner; Harold Rogers – Fort Worth Fire

The Fort Worth Police Department has shown support for the exclusive event with its personnel wearing NASCAR All-Star Race lapel pins while Fort Worth Fire Department personnel have been wearing NASCAR All-Star Race T-shirts in the weeks leading up to the race.

Sunday’s activities begin with the NASCAR Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

TICKETS:

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.