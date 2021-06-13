Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

The pairings have been made between the drivers competing in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway and the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments.
A total of 22 of the city’s finest, 11 each from the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department, will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star Race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch.
The honorees will be assigned to a specific driver and in the race, have their names affixed to the race car, be introduced with the drivers and teams during pre-race ceremonies and shown on Big Hoss TV and the race broadcast on FS1. Fort Worth police and fire department vehicles will also be included in pre-race ceremonies.
Click HERE to read more about the All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments.
The pairings are:
Pace Car/Joe Boggs/Fort Worth Fire
No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing - Kurt Busch; Lisa Bunch – Fort Worth Police
No. 2 Team Penske – Brad Keselowski; Elisa Guerrero – Fort Worth Police
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing – Austin Dillon; J.R. Barron – Fort Worth Police
No 4 Stewart-Haas Racing – Kevin Harvick; Ray Russell – Fort Worth Fire
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports – Kyle Larson; Benjamin Wright – Fort Worth Police
No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing – Ryan Newman; Sherri Hauch – Fort Worth Fire/EMS
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports – Chase Elliott; Derrick S. Simpson – Fort Worth Police
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing – Denny Hamlin; Macario Hemosillo – Fort Worth Police
No. 12 Team Penske – Ryan Blaney; Joey Johnson; Fort Worth Fire
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing – Kyle Busch; Brian McClenny- Fort Worth Police
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – Martin Truex Jr.; Matthew Grant – Fort Worth Fire
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing – Christopher Bell; James McAmis – Fort Worth Fire
No. 22 Team Penske – Joey Logano; Tracy Darty – Fort Worth Police
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports – William Byron; Joel Clifton III – Fort Worth Fire
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports – Michael McDowell; Domingo Martinez – FW PD
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing – Cole Custer; Curtis Caldwell – Fort Worth Fire
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports – Alex Bowman; Chelsea Gossett – Fort Worth Police
NASCAR All-Star Open Round 1 Winner; R.M. McClellen – Fort Worth Police
NASCAR All-Star Open Round 2 Winner; Rogdena Williams – Fort Worth Fire
NASCAR All-Star Open Winner; Billy Ward – Fort Worth Police
NASCAR Fan Vote Winner; Harold Rogers – Fort Worth Fire
The Fort Worth Police Department has shown support for the exclusive event with its personnel wearing NASCAR All-Star Race lapel pins while Fort Worth Fire Department personnel have been wearing NASCAR All-Star Race T-shirts in the weeks leading up to the race.
Sunday’s activities begin with the NASCAR Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).
TICKETS:
Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.
com.
MORE INFO:
Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
gram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.
TMS PR