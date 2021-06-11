Father's Day Racing Extravaganza Heading to the Historic Milwaukee Mile June 20th

The ARCA Midwest Tour, which brought a spectacular show to the Mile in 2019, will be making their much anticipated return. The series is looking to continue their momentum from the 2019 show and give thousands of fans a Father's day to remember. With over 30 super late models pre-entered for the event, fans can expect a car count of up to 40. A full field of cars will beat and bang side-by-side on the world's oldest operating motor speedway.

Joining the ARCA Midwest Tour, will be the Midwest Truck Touring Series . Like the ARCA series, the Midwest Truck tour is expected to see over 30 trucks grace the asphalt, for what will definitely be "edge of your seat" racing action.

This year, the Midwest Truck Series has seen 7 rookies join the ranks of their matured tour. Along with the rookies, a dominant female has also joined in their ranks as well. A.J. Kreager , who drives the #86 truck has already racked up one win this season and will be looking for not only her second win but a crowning point in her career winning at the beloved Mile.

Grandstands and ticket offices will open at 9am on Sunday, June 20th, Practice for divisions will begin at 9:30am, racing will begin at 1pm with feature racing beginning at 3pm. Fans can enter at gates 4 and 5 to purchase tickets and park, Will Call will be at the expo center ticket office by gate 4.

MMPR