LVMS to open to full capacity for South Point 400 weekend

September’s NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas will run with no capacity restrictions, speedway officials announced Thursday.

In accordance with the decision by the state of Nevada and Clark County to lift all restrictions that went into effect June 1, LVMS plans to have all seats available for the September 23-26 weekend that is headlined by the South Point 400.

“We’re beyond thrilled that we’ll be able to open the grandstands to full capacity this fall,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “We’ve been working to get back to normal for several months now, and knowing that we won’t be turning fans away because of social-distancing requirements has energized our entire staff. We can’t wait to welcome our race fans back to the speedway.”

Tickets for the four-day weekend are on sale now at LVMS.com. The four-day weekend kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 23 with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West event at the Bullring. The action shifts to the superspeedway on Friday, Sept. 24 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event followed by the Alsco 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 25. The weekend concludes with the fourth annual South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 26. All four races will be run under the lights.

Information on RV lots, Neon Garage access and other fun extras will be coming soon.

LVMS PR