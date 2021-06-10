Street Stock Special Event Plus Power Wheel Demo Derby To Headline Macon Speedway Saturday

An action-packed Saturday night, June 12, is ahead for those attending Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. In addition to a special 30-lap Jayne Excavating & Welding feature for the Street Stocks, six other divisions will be on track plus this year’s edition of the Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby.

Leading the field of Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks into town will be perennial favorite in the class, Jeremy Nichols. The Lovington, IL driver won the only Big Ten race held so far this year at Lincoln Speedway in April. Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Guy Taylor, and George Ewing round out the top five in Big Ten points and will be fighting for the $750 top prize.

It will also be a points event for the Archers Alley Macon Speedway Street Stock class. Maroa, IL driver, Jaret Duff, currently leads the standings by eight over three-time feature winner, Bobby Beiler. Guy Taylor, Zach Taylor, and Darrell Dick finish off the top five in the weekly class, a division that boasts some of the best veteran drivers around.

New Berlin, IL driver Jose Parga has been unstoppable at the track in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Parga will be looking for his sixth win in six tries this coming Saturday night. Colby Sheppard continues to show great improvement and is second, while Donny Koehler, Ryan Miller, and Dakota Ewing complete the top five. Six place points man, Braden Johnson, showed promise last Saturday, holding Parga off half of the feature.

In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division, Tommy Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, has won four of six features, including three in-a-row. Sheppard leads the points by 46 over Springfield, IL driving veteran, Guy Taylor who has claimed one feature win. Alan Crowder is having a solid season, sitting third, while Kyle Helmick and Billy Knebel are pulling double duty in their Pro Mods and holding top five positions.

The DIRTcar Pro Modified division has been a highlight of the season so far at the high banked 1/5-mile. This Saturday, the division may very well see its seventh feature winner in seven races, as no driver has been a repeat winner so far this year. Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick leads the points by just four over Jake Montgomery and two more over Nick Justice. Kevin Crowder and Guy Taylor complete the top five in the division. Feature winners include Helmick, Montgomery, Crowder, Knebel, Ryan Hamilton, and B.J. Deal.

Jim Farley, III leads the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division into this Saturday night’s action with a meager two-point advantage. Former champion, Scott Landers is second, while Rick Roedel, Brandon Dick, and Roy Magee complete the top five. Landers, Jeremy Nichols, and Tommy Duncan have claimed feature wins this year.

The DIRTcar Hornets car count has grown in leaps and bounds over the last couple of weeks after a sluggish start to the season. Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, leads the points by 20 over Shelby Beiler, after claiming three feature wins. Bill Mason has won a feature and sits third in points, while Justin Coffey and Zac Miller finish off the top five.

Decatur, IL driver, Jacob Tipton came up just short for the Micros By Bailey Chassis championship last year. Coming into this Saturday’s event, Tipton leads the points, while last year’s champion John Barnard is second. Daryn Stark, Hayden Harvey, and Kyle Barker round out the top five in points.

Children ages 3-10 will also have a fun event at intermission, as the Power Wheel Demo Derby will be held. Two different age groups will take their Power Wheels into the infield to race for the winning trophy. Families must bring the power wheels to the track to participate. Full details, including the rules and entry form are available on the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

