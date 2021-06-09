Dixie Vodka named Official Vodka of Nashville Superspeedway leading up to track’s Father’s Day Weekend NASCAR tripleheader

Dixie Vodka, one of America’s fastest growing spirit brands, has been named the Official Vodka of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials announced today.

Guests attending Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR tripleheader on Father’s Day weekend will have the opportunity to taste samples of Dixie Vodka’s products in the FanZone. In addition, Dixie Vodka ambassadors will visit track’s campgrounds throughout the weekend to interact with fans.

Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 weekend includes the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Founded in 2014 and based in Charleston, S.C., Dixie Vodka was named the Official Vodka of NASCAR in 2019. Dixie Vodka’s six “flavors of the South” include Black Pepper, Citrus, Mint, Peach, Southern and Wildflower Honey.

“After becoming the first Official Vodka of NASCAR last year and the title sponsor of a Cup Series race, we’re excited to further extend our reach into racing by partnering with Nashville Superspeedway as the track’s official vodka and celebrate Nashville’s inaugural Cup Series race,” said Dixie Vodka founder Matti Anttila.

“We look forward to connecting with NASCAR’s incredible fanbase in the Nashville area to share Dixie Vodka as a go-to, all-American premium vodka that represents the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality – it’s the perfect accompaniment to any race day.”

“Dixie Vodka’s prominence in motorsports, and Southern sensibilities, are well known to NASCAR fans,” added Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Those fans continue to demonstrate their support and enthusiasm for NASCAR’s return to Middle Tennessee and I’m sure they will be excited to experience another familiar brand as part of our track partnership family and fun filled weekend.”

Tickets are available for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, including the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets for the June 18-19 events by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.

For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

NSS PR