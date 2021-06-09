All American Speedway Races on the Edge of Summer With Riebes Trailer Bash This Saturday

The second Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of 2021 will hit the All American Speedway during the Edge of Summer this Saturday night in Roseville. NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing will also hit the track with Berco Redwood Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, and Mini Cup/Bando competing. The metal grinding action in the Trailer Bash will close the show.



Advanced tickets are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com with state, local, and CDC guidelines enforced at the event. Masks are required for attendees and all attendees including children must have a ticket selected in advance online. Tickets will be priced at $20.00 except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans must park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd.



Grandstands open at 5pm with heat races starting at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6pm with features to follow.



Alan Bridgman used his “shark car” to win the first $1,000 to win Trailer Bash of the year on May 1. The 15-lap event presented by Riebes Auto Parts has just a few rules but lots of excitement. The winning driver must both finish first and have their trailer still attached to the car. Drivers can collide with other trailers to knock trailers off, but no car-to-car contact is allowed. Trailers must carry a boat or be a camping-type trailer. Full entry form and rules are available on the speedway website.



The NASCAR competition is heating up as Roseville heads for the summer stretch. Granite Bay’s John Moore has won four Berco Redwood Late Model main events and looks to add two more wins during a twin 35-lap night of action. He leads Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels by 18 points in the standings with Auburn’s Thomas Martin, Loomis’ Michael Mitchell, and Galt’s Matt Wendt rounding out the top-five.



Jaws Gear & Axle Modified points leader Eric Price has also won four times this season, leading 2020 champion Jason Philpot by 34 points. Ralph Bailey of Colfax, Jon Yourd of Foresthill, and Sammy Nuno of Windsor make up the top-five in the standings. 2020 Berco Redwood Super Stock champion Andrew Peeler leads his championship defense by eight points over Roseville’s Roy Smith. Three-time winner Josh Whitfield, Dixon’s Tim Walters, and Roseville’s Jeremy Fritts are the top-five. Both the Modifieds and Super Stocks compete in 30-lap main events.



Roseville’s Ray Molina has moved to the top of the F4 championship as he works on a title defense of his own. His advantage over Brandon Frantz stands at 25 points. Fernley, NV’s Dennis Crook, Roseville’s Matthew Fuhs, and Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights are the top-five in pursuit of Molina in Saturday’s 25-lap race.



Kenna Mitchell of Loomis enjoys a four-point lead in the Junior Late Models ahead of Fort Bragg drivers Lane Anderson and Trey Daniels, who each have a win this season. In Mini Cup/Bandolero, Colton Nelson of Auburn has put six points between himself and 2020 champion Bella Thomsen in the championship with Anthony Bean running as the leading rookie driver in third.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Pit gates open Saturday at 11am with practices beginning at 12:30pm. Qualifying takes place at 3:15pm before grandstands open at 5pm. Heat races for Modifieds, Super Stocks, and F4s are scheduled for 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6pm with features to follow. The Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash closes the show.



Competitors will be limited to the competitor seating areas in turn two for distancing and safety from the general public in the grandstands. Fans who are unable to secure one of the limited tickets can also purchase a Pay Per View subscription at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR