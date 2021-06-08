Pocono Raceway 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Campsites Selling Out Fast

Pocono Raceway’s Infield and GEICO Family Grandstand Camping areas are selling out ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ A total of five camping sections are sold out and remaining sections have limited spots available. Those camping during the NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend will enjoy five nights of camping from June 24-27 and kids, ages 12 and under, always camp for free at Pocono Raceway.

To purchase a campsite, while supplies last, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/camping or call our Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929.

“We may see the largest overnight camping crowd at Pocono Raceway during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader in a few weeks said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “The fans are back and our camping areas are going to be packed! Not only will our weekend camping guests enjoy five races in three days, but they also have access to exclusive perks and amenities this year.”

Camping guests can enjoy three nights of live music and entertainment at the Infield Block Party on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, daily programming for all ages at the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center, the ability to enjoy the first dog park (Pocono Raceway’s Bark Park) located inside a NASCAR track and the chance for kids of all abilities to learn, grow and play at the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground. And, new for 2021, camping guests with a Pit/Paddock Pass will be able to ride their bike around the 2.5-mile track on Thursday evening and Friday morning, as well as walk the Frontstretch. In addition to these great perks, camping guests receive complimentary access to the Grandstand for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race and access to Fan Fair all weekend.

Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

For additional event information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR