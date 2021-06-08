Latest Grandview Speedway NASCAR Point Standings and Coming Events

With four feature wins to his credit and 2330 points Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the chase for the NASCAR T.P.Trailer Modified division point standings part of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The veteran racing talent is looking for his first Modified crown at Grandview Speedway. Close behind is defending champion Craig Von Dohren, an 11 time champion at the Bechtelsville clay oval. Von Dohren has earned one feature win and 2262 points. Following behind Von Dohren is Jared Umbenhauer who has visited victory lane once and has 2076 counters. Six time champ Duane Howard has managed to win one and piled up 1848. Another multi time champ, Jeff Strunk, has not cracked victory lane but being consistent has earned him 1765 points. Close to 50 racers have earned points in the Modified division with more than half the season still to go.

Long time Grandview campaigner Kenny Gilmore stays on top of the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman standings. Without benefit of a feature win Gilmore has earned 1668 points. Dylan Hoch, benefitting from two recent feature wins, is second in the standing with 1423 points. Two time and defending Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler, with two wins, is third in the standings with 1356 tallies. In fourth is Kyle Smith with 1248 points followed by Jimmy Leiby with 1187 points. More than 50 racers have earned points so far in the Sportsman division.

With one win in the two feature races run for the 602 Sportsman Glen Strunk is on top of the standings. Strunk has earned 486 points and has a 38 point edge over Ryan Grim. The 602 Sportsman will be running their third event of the season this Saturday. More than 40 racers have earned points with the new division.

On Friday, June 11th the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racers will be the attraction starting at 7 p.m.

The 602 Sportsman Mini-Series returns to action on Saturday, June 12th making for a tripleheader program and that will include the Modifieds and Sportsman. The Meet and Greet at the main gate, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., is scheduled to include Modified racer Ryan Grim along with Jesse Landis and Nate Mohr from the Sportsman ranks. Chapel on the Hill worship service takes place in the 1st turn pavilion from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $18 while youngsters 11 and under admitted for free. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be the attraction on Tuesday, June 15th and will include the United States Auto Club National Sprint Car tour in the Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic and the 358 Modifieds.

And on June 19th the Wingless Super Sportsman make a rare appearance as part of a tripleheader that will also feature the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Adult admission for this special show will be $18. The Meet & Greet session that night will include Modified racer Dillon Steuer, Sportsman talent Chris Esposito and a Wingless Super Sportsman racer to be announced.

