Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 5 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, June 12th

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, June 12thand host week 5 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!

The question on everyone's mind going into week 5 is, can Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA (Truckin Thunder Sportsman) and Brian Maxey of King George, VA make it four wins in a row in their respective divisions? Both came from eighth place to grab wins in week 4 and will have to do so again this week to keep the streak going. Whatever the outcome, you need to be here in person to see some of the country's best racing.

Competitor gates for Saturday, June 12th will open at 3 pm, and spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6:30 pm for hot laps.

Divisions scheduled to race on Saturday: Victory Pro Late Models (35 Laps); Budweiser Modifieds (30 Laps); Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps) and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (25 laps). All divisions will run Hot Lap Time Trials and Features.

Admission price for Adults $12, seniors (60+) $10; military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $8, students 13 – 17 years old $6 and children 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $20.

To help enhance the fan's racing experience, the speedway has installed a short-wave FM transmitter, and all of the evening's action can be heard at 95.5 FM. So, bring your portable radio headset and enjoy hearing all the action.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and Hampton Roads.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule of Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

VMS PR