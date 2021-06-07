Justin Williams Scores the Win in Pro Late Models at Virginia Motor Speedway; Lipscombe and Maxey Continue winning Ways, and Butler Scores Emotional first win of 2021

Justin Williams of Concord, VA, returned to his winning ways picking up the Victory Lap Pro Late Model victory after a spirited battle with Nick Love of Hughesville, MD. Williams would grab the lead on lap 20 and go on to his second win of 2021.

"I love it when this track gets slicked over like it did tonight; we tried a couple of new things to the car, and they allowed the car to go anywhere on the track," commented Williams in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Williams started fifth in the thirty-lap feature, working his way to the front methodically. By lap 6, Williams was in second and closing on Love. On lap 18, Williams had closed within 2-car lengths, and on the following lap, made his move for the top spot. Williams would try the outside of Love in turn 2 only Love to hold the spot, but as the two raced into turn 3, Williams shot to Love's inside and grab the lead at the line. Once out front, Williams pulled away as Love, Matt Quade, and fast qualifier Jeremy Pilkerton battled over the second spot.

Rounding out the top five were Matt Quade, Nick Love, Jeremy Pilkerton, and Joey Love.

In other action, Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA, collected his third Truckin Thunder Sportsman win of the season. Lipscombe grab the lead from Matt Meads on lap 7 and held off a couple of challenges from Kacey Gordon to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Gordon, Tyler Shipp, Matt Ashworth, and Michael Hayes.

In the Budweiser Modified feature, Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA, scored an emotional win by holding off both Josh Harris and Lance Grady for the win. Butler was racing with a heavy heart with the passing of his engine builder Mark Batten the night before. Butler would grab the lead from Grady on lap 4 but would have to hold off several challenges by Grady and Harris over the closing laps to score his first win of 2021. Rounding out the top five were Josh Harris, Lance Grady, Brandon Galloway, and Brent Bordeaux.

And in the Collision One Limited Stock Car feature, Brian Maxey of King George, VA took the lead from James Givens on lap 7 and scored his third win in a row in a caution-filled feature. Rounding out the top five were James Givens, Ryan Hutchens, jay Seward, and Jacob Buie.

The speedway will return to racing on Saturday, June 12, and host week 5 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing action featuring the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in action.

Competitor gates for Saturday, June 12, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6:30 pm with hot laps.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and Hampton Roads.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule of Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 5, 2021:

Victory Lap Pro Late Models (35 Laps): 1. 2W-Justin Williams[5]; 2. 47-Matt Quade[2]; 3. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[6]; 4. 08-Joey Love[3]; 5. 38-Nicolas Love[1]; 6. 7A-Corey Almond[4]; 7. 14C-Chuck Bowie[7]; 8. 38B-Billy Hubbard[8]; 9. 77S-Ronnie Sissney[10]; 10. 09-Brad Rigdon[12]; 11. 7-Curtis Hughes[13]; 12. 12R-Mike Raleigh[9]; 13. 3-Bill Coada[14]; 14. 29H-Vaughan Haywood[11]

Fast Qualifier: Jeremy Pilkerton – 18.965 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps): 1. 71-Davis Lipscombe[8]; 2. 92-Kacey Gordon[9]; 3. 25-Tyler Shipp[5]; 4. 10-Matt Ashworth[3]; 5. 22-Michael Hayes[12]; 6. 76-John Morgan[13]; 7. 23-Matt Meads[2]; 8. 01-Tommy Upshaw[10]; 9. 92S-Todd Meredith[14]; 10. 57-Robert Miller[15]; 11. 16-Brett Adkins[1]; 12. 43H-Holly Weiss[11]; 13. 55-Tim Shelton[4]; 14. 9-Steve Causey[6]; 15. 8-James Givens[7]

Fast Qualifier: Davis Lipscombe – 20.917 seconds

Budweiser Modifieds (30 laps): 1. 11-Chase Butler[4]; 2. 43-Josh Harris[2]; 3. 48-Lance Grady[1]; 4. 36G-Brandon Galloway[3]; 5. 40-Brent Bordeaux[5]; 6. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[6]; 7. 16-David Kendall[10]; 8. 94-Paul Washington[9]; 9. 14-Samuel Lamborgini[8]; 10. 44-Stephen Bryant[11]; 11. 1ST-Bret Hamilton[7]

Fast Qualifier: Chase Butler – 20.275 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Cars (25 laps): 1. 04-Brian Maxey[8]; 2. 8-James Givens[2]; 3. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[9]; 4. 88-Jay Seward[5]; 5. 21-Jacob Buie[15]; 6. 9-Justin Pullen[13]; 7. 41-Cory Bradley[7]; 8. 55-Raymond Harper[4]; 9. 32M-Chris Champion[20]; 10. 7-Johnny Brooks[3]; 11. 01-Trent Clemans[1]; 12. 40-Paige Vassallo[14]; 13. 25-Marty Coltrain[11]; 14. 26-Stephanie Johnston[12]; 15. 30-Zac Elliott[16]; 16. 18-John Hankins Jr[17]; 17. 59-Randy Hutchens[10]; 18. 14-Brandon Bowler[6]; 19. 3-Dylan Pullen[18]; 20. 13-Dale Rhodes[19]; 21. 08-Chad Champion[21]

Fast Qualifier: Raymond Harper – 22.613 seconds

