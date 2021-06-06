Sonoma Raceway Continues Longstanding Partnership with The Save Mart Companies

Sonoma Raceway announced today that The Save Mart Companies has signed a multi-year agreement to continue as co-title sponsor of the annual NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, extending the raceway’s most enduring partnership.

Having first collaborated with the raceway in 1992, The Save Mart Companies celebrates its 30th anniversary as a race sponsor in Sonoma in 2021. The Save Mart Companies status as either title or co-title sponsor of the annual Cup event in Sonoma is one of the longest running event sponsorships in all of NASCAR Cup racing.

“We’re so proud of the relationship we share with The Save Mart Companies,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “The Save Mart name has become synonymous with Sonoma Raceway and is one of the longest and most collaborative track partnerships in NASCAR. We look forward to sharing many more race memories with our friends from Save Mart and their families for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sonoma Raceway and NASCAR Cup racing – a relationship we have been proud of for more than 30 years,” said Chris McGarry, Chief Executive Officer of The Save Mart Companies. “Our partnership allows us to integrate the iconic Save Mart brand into this exciting racing event at Sonoma Raceway and helps create lasting memories for fans of our brand and fans of NASCAR alike.”

The largest family-owned grocer in California, The Save Mart Companies, which operates 203 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, served as title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup event from 1992-1997. It has combined with partners as co-title sponsor of the event since 1998. The event has been known as the Toyota/Save Mart 350 since 2007.

Sonoma Raceway PR