NASCAR All-Star Trophy, Pace Car on Display at Globe Life Field for Texas Rangers Game

The NASCAR All-Star Race trophy and All-Star-themed pace car for the June 12-13 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will be on display June 5 at Globe Life Field during the Major League Baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The spectacular stainless steel trophy, produced by Jostens, is 36 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

The trophy and pace car will be located just inside the Southwest/Home Plate Entrance to the ballpark.

Texas Motor Speedway is celebrating its 25 th Season of Speed beginning June 4 with the All-Star 10 Days of Speed , a week-and-a-half’s worth of entertainment, activities, excitement and fun leading into the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race.

On-track activity for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar's (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

