$8 grandstand admission for Mahoning Valley Speedway Pack the Track Night

Mahoning Valley Speedway gets back into action this upcoming Saturday, June 12 with the annual Pack the Track Night.



This yearly fan favorite event continues to be one of the most highly attended shows and for good reason as grandstand admission is a just $8. And for that reduced price fans will be treated to seven classes of racing plus an intermission meet and greet on track with all drivers and cars as well as many other niceties throughout the evening.



The racing action, which begins at 5:00 p.m., will consist of Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks and Micro Stocks all running heats and features.



When all qualifying is competed every car will then park onto the track. Traditionally drivers have all types of goodies to hand out to the flock of fans in attendance. Representatives from Baltimore Life Insurance will also be on hand to do child I.D.



There will be early paid practice taking place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 1:30 – 2:45. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.



Fans can enter the grandstands starting at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $8.



The following Saturday, June 19 at 6:00 pm will be race #3 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Roger Heffelfinger Sr. Tribute.



Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



