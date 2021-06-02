Phoenix Raceway to Fully Open Grandstands for NASCAR Championship Weekend

When NASCAR returns to the Valley of the Sun for NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 5-7, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to watch the action from the grandstands and hillside. For the second consecutive year, fans will have the opportunity to be a part of the four championship celebrations in three days with championship events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West.

“Our loyal and passionate fans have shown tremendous support for Phoenix Raceway and our entire sport throughout the pandemic, including the inaugural NASCAR Championship Weekend at our facility last November,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to celebrate the crowning of four champions in front of a packed grandstand and to showcase to the world what this community of race fans in Arizona is all about.”

In addition to the fully open grandstands and hillside, camping restrictions will also be lifted and fans will have the option to upgrade to the INfield Experience. This upgrade presents race fans with a unique opportunity to experience NASCAR Championship Weekend with amazing access to the garage walkways, pre-race festivities, victory lane and post-race championship celebrations.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the year on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments for NASCAR Championship Weekend. Any updates will be made available at PhoenixRaceway.com.

Fans can still lock in tickets to NASCAR Championship Weekend online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223) or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

Phoenix Raceway PR