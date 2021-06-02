Richmond Raceway to Fully Open Grandstands & FanGrounds for NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11

Richmond Raceway will open its grandstands and FanGrounds to full capacity for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands on Saturday, Sept. 11 for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race at 7:30 p.m. and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 2:30 p.m. Grandstands will also be fully open for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, Sept. 10.

“Our loyal race fans have shared their unwavering support for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway throughout the pandemic, so we are grateful to open our grandstands to full capacity for the first time in two years,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we continue our 75th anniversary celebration, the cheers from the grandstands and FanGrounds will make this race weekend a momentous event that will once again bring us together.”

The list of open fan experiences at Richmond will truly welcome fans back:

Fully open FanGrounds, the track’s modernized infield that puts fans in the middle of the action for an unparalleled race experience from pre-race ceremonies to the victory lane celebration

Fully open hospitality options including the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club in the FanGrounds, Ally Torque Club and more

Fully open GEICO Campgrounds including tent camping, restrooms and showers

Fully open Midway with interactive displays outside the frontstretch

Fully open Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concert with Cody Jenks on Thursday, Sept. 9

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Richmond Raceway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary. Any updates will be made available on richmondraceway.com.

Fans can purchase a single ticket for Saturday’s doubleheader with the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race. Tickets are also available for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, the first Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond since 2002. NASCAR tickets and FanGrounds passes can be purchased via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR