Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Six Divisions Friday Night

DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Mod drivers will get the chance this Friday night, June 4th, to make a rare appearance at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, will be racing its sixth event of the 2021 campaign.

The Weddle Performance Engines DIRTcar Sportsman were not originally scheduled for the June 4th event but due to a great turnout and outstanding racing a few weeks ago, they were added for the additional date. Fenton, MO driver Joel Ortburg claimed the win at that event, while Tommy Duncan took second. Austin Friedman, Jeff Ray, and Danny O’Dell completed the top five.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods will be making their second of just three appearances at the track this season. In the Fall Nationals Makeup event April 9th, Kevin Crowder, of Argenta, IL claimed the convincing victory, while Kyle Helmick, Ryan Hamilton, Billy Knebel, and James Hileman completed the top five. A competitive field of Pro Mods are expected again on Friday.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, has won three out of the four features so far at the track in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division. Parga has a 32-point lead built up on Midland City, IL driver Roben Huffman, a former champion at the track. Huffman hasn’t claimed a win but has been Mr. Consistent with three top five finishes. Blaise Baker, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little round out the top five in points.

Ray Bollinger has a convincing lead in the DIRTcar Modified division at the track, claiming three wins in the five feature events. Other finishes of fourth and third, help give him a 24-point lead over Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Brandon Roberts. Lincoln’s Modified winners comprise a who’s-who list with Bollinger winning three and Allen Weisser and Hunt Gossum winning the other two.

Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill, last year’s champion, is the top driver entering this week for the Simplot DII Midget class. McMahill has won two of the four features with Andy Baugh claiming the other two. Will Armitage is second in points, while John Heitzman, Tyler Roth, and Patrick Ryan complete the top five. The Simplot DII class has had a couple nice turnouts in a row and this week’s Simplot Front Row Challenge grows to $600.

Lincoln Speedway’s Hornet division has been one to watch all season long. All five events this year have been highly competitive with several drivers battling up front for the win each week. Kenny Butterfield leads the standings with just one win, while Erik Vanapeldoorn, Allan Harris, Jeremy Hancock, and Jay Mariuzza finish off the top five. Vanapeldoorn has two wins, while Harris and Hancock have each claimed one as well.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more info, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

Lincoln Speedway PR