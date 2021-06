No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez is looking for a little revenge this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series visits the road course at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

The race marks the third road course race of the 2021 season.

Two weeks ago at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Suárez felt like he had a sure top-10 car for the Cup Series debut on the track. Those dreams faded when transmission problems sent him behind the wall early in the race.