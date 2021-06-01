Nashville Superspeedway Announces June 18 Anthem Finalists, Opens Fan Voting for ‘NashCar Superstar’ Sweepstakes

Nashville Superspeedway today announced the top 3 finalists in its “NashCar Superstar” Sweepstakes, which invited musicians to audition for a chance to sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18.

Nashville Superspeedway is now looking to the community to vote for their favorite from these finalists: Brenna Bone, Craig Wayne Boyd and Jerry Holt. Finalist videos can be viewed and voted on by visiting NashCarSuperstar.com. Voting closes Tuesday, June 8 with the winner to be announced Wednesday, June 9.

Contestants were asked to upload a video of themselves singing the national anthem via the contest site. Entry videos were live on the “NashCar Superstar” website for the public to enjoy. To narrow down the top entries, videos were vetted by the Nashville Superspeedway staff and the top 3 finalists were chosen for fan voting.

The “Rackley Roofing 200” (7 p.m. CT, FS1) on Friday, June 18 is the 12th race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and the first race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the sold-out inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19. The “Ally 400” will be the first Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Tickets are available in the main grandstand for the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.

NSS PR