NASCAR Championship Weekend Returns to Phoenix Raceway in 2022 for Third Consecutive Season

The Valley of the Sun and Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 4-6, 2022. Phoenix Raceway first hosted the sport’s pinnacle events in 2020 and is scheduled to crown four champions in three days for the second consecutive season this fall, November 5-7, 2021.

The 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend will again feature culminating events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West.

“It’s an honor to be named the host track for the NASCAR Championship Weekend for a third consecutive season,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We have the greatest fans in motorsports and they’ve rallied behind this event, showcasing to the world why the Phoenix metropolitan area and the entire state of Arizona is an elite sports and entertainment destination. We’re looking forward to an incredibly successful event this fall and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do the same in 2022.”

Season ticket renewals are already underway for fans to lock in their seats for the 2022 championship weekend. To learn more about becoming a Phoenix Raceway Season Ticket Holder, please call 866-408-RACE (7223). Public on-sale for the 2022 NASCAR Championship Event will occur at a later date.

To learn more about all happenings and upcoming events Phoenix Raceway, including the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend later this season, November 5-7, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR