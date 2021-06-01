Next On the Grandview Speedway Schedule

After a week off because of wet weather Brett Kressley with three feature wins to his credit and 2020 points the Orefield, PA racer continues to set the pace in the chase for the lucrative NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series lucrative point title with one third of the season complete.. The former Sportsman champion looking for his first Modified title, has a slim edge over 11 time and defending champion Craig Von Dohren who has 1983 points as they head into the eighth point event of the season. Close behind in the chase are such standouts as Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Doug Manmiller along with a host of others.

Leading the Sportsman standings is long time Grandview racing talent Kenny Gilmore. He has held that spot since the first event of the season as he tries to take away the title from defending champion Brian Hirthler.

Another doubleheader featuring the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman is planned for Saturday, June 5th at 7:30 p.m. Gates open for spectators at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is just $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $35.

As is the norm the Low, Down and Dirty Meet & Greet takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the main gate area and will feature Modified racer Eric Biehn along with Sportsman talents Cody Shantz and Mark Kemmerer.

On Friday, June 11th the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racers will be the attraction starting at 7 p.m.

The 602 Sportsman Mini-Series returns to action on Saturday, June 12th making for a tripleheader program and that will include the Modifieds and Sportsman. The Meet and Greet on this night is scheduled to include Modified racer Ryan Grim along with Jesse Landis and Nate Mohr from the Sportsman ranks.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be the attraction on Tuesday, June 15th and will include the United States Auto Club National Sprint Car tour in the Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic and the 358 Modifieds.

For a complete schedule of events and other information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

