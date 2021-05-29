Ma Nature Forces Cancellation of Saturday Night Action Next Up Is Modified and Sportsman Doubleheader Saturday June 5

For the first time in more than a year Ma Nature showed up at Grandview Speedway on a Saturday night and forced cancellation of the doubleheader show of NASCAR stock car racing that would have featured the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman racers in action.

Another doubleheader featuring the Modifieds and Sportsman, part of the season long NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, is planned for Saturday, June 5th at 7:30 p.m. Gates open for spectators at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is just $15 while youngsters under 11 are admitted free. Pit admission is $35.

On Friday, June 11th the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racers will be the attraction starting at 7 p.m.

The 602 Sportsman Mini-Series returns to action on Saturday, June 12th making for a tripleheader program and that will include the Modifieds and Sportsman.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be the attraction on Tuesday, June 15th and will include the United States Auto Club Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic National Sprint Car tour and the 358 Modifieds.

Making their only appearance of the season will be the Wingless Super Sportsman on Saturday, June 19th. The T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be a part of the tripleheader show.

For a complete schedule of events and other information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway, a one third mile banked clay track, is in its 59th consecutive season of operation. It is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just a very short distance off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Grandview Speedway PR