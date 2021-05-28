106th Indianapolis 500 Logo Captures Iconic Winner’s Wreath in Design

The logo for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge captures one of the most visible and beloved traditions of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” – the winner’s wreath.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Bold burgundy and gold colors highlight the design that features the wreath presented to every Indianapolis 500 winner in Victory Circle since 1960, when Jim Rathmann triumphed after an epic duel with Rodger Ward.

The core of the design remains the continuation of the type lock-up introduced with the unveiling in May 2018 of the logo for the 103rd Running of the race. This lock-up creates a strong, consistent annual brand appearance for the event, made unique by various new elements each year.

As in recent years, the wordmark leans forward, representing speed and a never-ending commitment to progress. That design is placed over a new shield of dark red.

A gold line encircles the burgundy shield and white wordmark, with the wreath leaves also in gold. The timeless legacy of the “500” and IMS also is saluted through the inclusion of the famous Wing and Wheel logo of the track.

The original winner’s wreath featured “exotic-looking” dark yellow and brown flowers. It was created by Indianapolis-based florist Bill Cronin, who was a consultant for the Rose Bowl parade and 500 Festival parade.

In 1989, the current wreath design was created by adding 33 ivory-colored cymbidium orchids with burgundy tips (representing each of the cars in the starting field of the race), red, white and blue ribbon, checkered flags and a base of cedar blocks inscribed with “BorgWarner.”

Julie Harman Vance, the owner of the Buck Creek In Bloom flower shop in Yorktown, Indiana, has made the wreath every year since 1992.

