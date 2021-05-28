Charlotte Motor Speedway, Blue Cross NC Work Together To Drive Out Childhood Hunger in Greater Charlotte Area

Building on its longstanding partnership, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Speedway) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), along with Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), are teaming up to address childhood hunger in the Charlotte area with its “Drive Out Hunger” initiative. Through a series of events, the organizations will work together to drive out childhood hunger by encouraging both monetary and non-perishable food donations.

“What makes partnerships like this so special is that we can take activations like the ‘Drive Out Hunger’ campaign beyond the speedway and into the community and make a positive impact for others in need in our community,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We’re grateful for partners like Blue Cross NC who share our passion for service and help bring wonderful programs like this to life.”

A “Drive Out Hunger” campaign branded Pace Car will make its debut during the Coca Cola 600 race weekend and remain at the speedway for races and events throughout the year. This visual representation of the campaign aims to bring awareness to the initiative and encourage fans to donate to help “drive out hunger.”

This collaboration builds on Blue Cross NC’s ongoing commitment to address critical non-medical drivers of health, specifically food security.

“Nearly 15% of Mecklenburg County’s households are considered food insecure, and as an insurer that calls North Carolina home, it is crucial that we are actively working to combat food insecurity in our own backyards,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Blue Cross NC. “Ensuring that all North Carolinians have access to food is something Blue Cross NC is committed to as we continue to work to make health care better for all.”

“Drive Out Hunger” events set to take place throughout the year at the speedway include:

Camper Food Donation Drives — Campers staying at Charlotte Motor Speedway for race events will find bins located throughout the camping areas to donate non-perishable foods.

Gate Entry Canned Goods Collections at select events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the zMAX Dragway.

Summer Movie Nights — Ticket proceeds will benefit the initiative. Canned goods will also be collected at the events.

All donations collected throughout the year will be donated to local community partners through Speedway Children’s Charities.

For more information regarding the “Drive out Hunger” initiative, please visit https://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ driveouthunger/.

CMS PR