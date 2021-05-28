Terre Haute Action Track Washed Out For Second Straight Day

For the second straight day, wet weather was the main topic at the Terre Haute Action Track, forcing a postponement of the Friday, May 28 event. Scheduled to race were the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Officials are looking at potential makeup dates for the two rained out events.

The event marked the third straight day of racing scheduled for the ½-mile dirt oval as part of the Week Of Indy. It all started Wednesday night with the Tony Hulman Classic for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds. It was a great event with a solid crowd, a large field of cars, and exciting racing.

Despite losing two of the events due to rainfall, many can see the potential in three straight days of racing at the historic track. The area hotels and campground were filled with plenty of racing enthusiasts hoping to see some of the best dirt trackers in the world.

For fans who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s show at Terre Haute, you can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund. For fans who purchased a three day superticket from Track Enterprises, please hang onto them. For any questions, feel free to call the office next week.

Up next for the World Of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is a Memorial Day special on Monday, May 31 at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The Terre Haute Action Track will be back at it next Saturday, June 5 for the AMA All-Stars National Flat Track Tour, an event organized by Steve Nace Promotions. Pits will open at 2:00 with grandstands opening at 4:00 when hotlaps begin, and racing at 7:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR